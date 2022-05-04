Elon Musk Reveals Plans To Make Twitter 'as Inclusive As Possible' At Met Gala Event

Elon Musk, who recently took over Twitter leadership, gave a glimpse of his plans to make the microblogging website “as inclusive as possible.” The 50-year-old billionaire who is a self-described free speech absolutist described the platform as “sort of niche” and said that he wanted a much bigger part of the world to engage in dialogue. It is pertinent to note that even before buying Twitter, Musk has been keen on encompassing a diversity of opinions on the microblogging website and had even conducted a poll on allowing free speech.

On Monday, he walked the MetGala red carpet in New York revealing his ambition for the divisive social media platform to have the participation from a broad swath of the US as well as the rest of the world. “Right now, it’s sort of a niche. I want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it, engaging in dialogue,” Musk told reporters at the event, as reported by New York Post. He further added that he wanted to “make Twitter as inclusive as possible and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny and it makes their life better.”

Musk slams censorship absolutists

Earlier last week, the tech billionaire created headlines after an online comment made by him prompted abuse towards the company's top lawyer and a censorship advocate Vijaya Gadde. On Wednesday, Musk lashed the company's top lawyer for a past decision she made on the issue of censorship. Soon after, Vijaya Gadde’s account became targeted with abusive and hateful comments with several extremists even calling for her resignation.

Taking to the social media website, YouTuber Saagar Enjeti shared an article published on Politico which talked about Gadde expressing her uncertainty about the future of the company following Elon Musk’s takeover. Headlined as “Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during a meeting about Musk”, the news piece described the Indian born lawyer’s unhappiness over the change in leadership. Surprisingly, his tweet prompted a reply from the Tesla CEO himself who said that “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

(Image: AP)