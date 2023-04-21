Twitter CEO Elon Musk has claimed to be "personally" funding a few celebrities' Twitter Blue subscriptions after they declined to do so on their own. He acknowledged that he had paid for American professional basketball player LeBron James, American author Stephen King, and Canadian actor William Shatner's accounts to get their blue tick verification badges. T(w)itter Daily News in a tweet said, "Some celebrities have been offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription ‘on behalf of Elon Musk."

Musk tweeted in response by acknowledging the same and said, "I’m paying for a few personally.”

The Twitter chief claims that he is paying for three celebrities. In a tweet, he said, "Just Shatner, LeBron and King."

The three well-known individuals have already tweeted their displeasure with the action and are vocal opponents of the blue tick fee. “Welp guess my blue tick will be gone soon cause if you know me, I ain’t paying the 5,” the star basketball player said.

On Thursday, Twitter removed the blue verification checkmarks provided to accounts managed by famous people and organisations in an effort to encourage more users to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue service. A number of famous people have publicly stated they are not interested in paying the $8 monthly fee for the programme. However, some people's blue checkmarks didn't go on Thursday even if they didn't pay.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue,” says author Stephen King. “I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

Musk responded, "You’re welcome namaste."