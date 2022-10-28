'Future Of Civilization': Elon Musk On Reason For Buying Twitter After Sacking CEO & CFO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has officially taken control of Twitter and now became the only one in charge of the micro-blogging site after sealing $44 billion deal. He stated that the real reason behind the Twitter purchase was not to make more money but for the betterment of the "future of civilization". He sacked the top brass and legal officers of the social media network ahead of fulfilling the court-set purchase deadline, as per sources.

Republic TV has learnt that Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and the head of legal, policy, and trust Vijaya Gadde. This came after the Tesla CEO accused these executives of misleading him over the number of fake accounts and refraining from providing him with a clear picture of the company.

As per the US media reports, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer, Ned Segal ‘have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning’.

Notably, Elon Musk on Thursday visited the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter and walked the halls of the office carrying a sink on Wednesday. He also changed his bio to "Chief Twit" ahead of the closing of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal.

Elon Musk Reveals 'real Reason' Behind Twitter Purchase

Musk posted a short open letter posted on his micro-blogging platform and revealed that he acquired Twitter because he thinks that it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

"I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong," said the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

According to Musk, the motivation behind buying Twitter was for the betterment of the "future of civilization." Musk stated that he wants to provide a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy

manner, without resorting to violence. "There is currently a great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," claimed Musk.

And so, he added, "I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, who I love," the Tesla boss said, according to the statement that he posted on his Twitter handle. " And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility," he continued.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences," said Tesla CEO. "In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature," he furthermore explained. That is why I bought Twitter," Musk continued.