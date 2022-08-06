Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Continue To Succeed Even If He Was 'kidnapped By Aliens'

Elon Musk has said that Tesla would succeed with his talented team even if he 'was kidnapped by aliens" or 'returned to his home planet.' He assured the shareholders who have concerns that Musk might step down from his role at Tesla if he is forced to buy Twitter, Daily Mail reported. Musk made the remarks during a Q & A session at Tesla's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on Thursday at the company's headquarters in Texas.

In response to a question from Tesla bull and managing partner of the Future Fund, Gary Black, who asked about Musk about succession and "especially when you a judge who’s going to decide in a couple of months whether or not you have to take over Twitter", Tesla CEO told the audience that he is not "leaving to be clear", as per the Daily Mail report. Musk further stated that he is not worried about the fate of Tesla as the company would continue to do well even if he was "kidnapped by aliens". He emphasized that Tesla had less than 3000 cars 10 years ago and it now has three million. Musk further questioned the number of cars Tesla will have in 10 years. In response, a person in the crowd said, "300 million," Musk laughed and said, "100 million is pretty doable."

Twitter files response to Musk in court

Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had offered to buy the social media platform for 44 billion dollars. However, he pulled out of the deal claiming that Twitter did not give adequate information regarding the number of fake accounts on the site. Twitter filed a case against Musk in Delaware Court asking him to complete the deal. Twitter in a court filing on Wednesday refused to accept Musk's claim about not sharing necessary information or misinterpreted details regarding its business, as per the news report. The court case between Twitter and Musk is due to go on trial on October 17. Twitter filed its response to Musk before Tesla CEO submitted his counterclaims. Musk has reportedly accused the company of fraud and "delay tactics" and giving "sanitized and incomplete information" regarding spam accounts. However, Twitter has claimed that Musk is giving reasons only to back out of the deal.

Image: AP