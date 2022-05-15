Elon Musk Says Twitter Manipulating Users, Dorsey Claims Algorithm Designed To Save Time

Elon Musk claimed on May 15 that Twitter's algorithm is manipulating its users without their knowledge. Tesla CEO stated that it is very important to fix Twitter feeds. In a Tweet, Musk gave directions on how to fix it. He told the users to tap the home button, then on the upper right of the screen, tap the stars. He then asked the people to select "Latest Tweets." He further claimed that the algorithm is manipulating everyone in ways that they are not aware of. He urged people to see the difference by switching back and forth.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey noticed Musk's remark and replied by stating that Twitter's algorithm was deliberately designed that way to help users save time. He went on to say, "when you are away from the app for a while, pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well."

Musk has been pointing out Twitter's problems

After purchasing Twitter, Musk has been pointing out Twitter's problems and promised adjustments when his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform goes through. The deal is currently on hold, with Musk stating that he is awaiting data on false accounts on the platform from the company, according to media reports. After Twitter confirmed in an exchange filing that less than 5% of its daily active users were "false or spam," the acquisition was halted.

In the meanwhile, Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter's legal team accused him of breaking a nondisclosure agreement by stating the sample size for the social media platform's automated user checks was 100. He claimed that Twitter legal just called to complain that he broke their NDA by stating the bot check sample size is 100. Musk has recently advocated for the removal of "spam bots" from the site through many tweets.

Musk also criticised Twitter's move to ban former US President Donald Trump

Musk also criticised Twitter's move to ban former US President Donald Trump, calling it dumb. He stated that he would lift Trump's ban and implied that permanent restrictions on Twitter would be phased down under his leadership. Jack Dorsey stated that it was a "business decision" to ban Trump because the company was facing an unusual and intolerable environment that prompted the firm to concentrate its attention on public safety.

