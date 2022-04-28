Shortly after Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, he stated that the microblogging platform must be politically impartial in order to earn public confidence. On Monday, Twitter announced that Musk has bought the website for $44 billion. Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Tesla said, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally".

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

According to a CNN report, shareholders would receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they possess under the terms of the agreement, which matches Musk's original offer and represents a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Tesla CEO, Musk declared his ownership in the firm.

Further, despite the hubbub, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has expressed his appreciation to the staff who continue to work with focus and determination. He said in a tweet post that he accepted this position with the goal of improving Twitter, course-correcting when necessary, and strengthening the service.

I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

Elon is the only person Jack Dorsey can trust

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of the microblogging site Twitter, has sent out a series of tweets indicating his support for the decision. Dorsey also said, “In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company.” In a tweet, the former CEO went on to say that however, when it comes to the matter of it being a firm, Elon is the only person he can trust. He noted that he has faith in Elon's goal to spread consciousness.

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Furthermore, Elon Musk promised to work with the firm and consumers to unleash the company's potential when he announced the takeover. Musk had announced the deal in an online message in which he discussed free speech, spambots, and the strength of the world's most powerful social media platforms. According to media reports, he said, "I want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spambots and authenticating all humans.”

(Image: Pixabay/ AP)