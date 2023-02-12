Elon Musk Says Twitter Needs To 'bring Back' Sensational Short-video Making App Vine

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that the micro-blogging site needs to bring back the Vine app, the once sensational tool to make short-form videos. "Periscope does partly live on with Spaces, but no question that we need to bring back an even better version of vine," Musk tweeted. He was replying to a user who said that Twitter 'killed' both Periscope and Vine which were widely used by "tons of loyal and talented creators" to make "real connections with people".

Vine was founded by Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll to allow people make 6-second-long videos that would rewind itself like a GIF with audio, The Verge reported. The app was later bought by Twitter and saw immense popularity among users who used it for creative content.

It’s a tragedy how Twitter killed Periscope and Vine. Both apps had tons of loyal and talented creators who religiously used the apps and made real connections with people. Some of my fondest memories of working at twitter were from working on those apps. Bring it back @elonmusk — Chris Ruane (@RuaneFootball) February 10, 2023

Twitter witnessing several changes under Musk

Ever since Musk took over as the CEO of Twitter, he has introduced a slew of changes and introduced new features to the platform. He even made several changes for the content creators in order for them to earn through features like Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces and a special monetisation dashboard.

Earlier this month, Musk announced that it will start sharing advertising revenue with creators on Twitter, a move made for the first time ever. In a follow up tweet, however, he said that the users must be Twitter Blue subscribers.