Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Add 'text-formatting Functions' As Company Plans An Overhaul

New Twitter chief and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the social media company is planning to implement text-formatting functions on Twitter. The new decisions by the billionaire came in the midst of several policy changes the company is trying to implement since Musk took over. Musk announced the new feature on Monday when he was responding to a Twitter user.

The Twitter user was commenting on a report that the social media giant is planning to introduce a long-format tweet of 4,000 characters. Responding to the tweet, Musk wrote, “We will also be adding simple formatting features like bold, underline & font size later this quarter”. He then went on to add, “The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website. Twitter will continue to recommend brevity in tweets”. The response from Musk garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. The Tesla CEO also agreed with another Twitter user who demanded the platform introduce an “Italic” feature on Twitter.

The long-format tweets will allow users to write around 4,000 characters

On January 9, it was reported that the social media platform will allow users to tweet a whopping 4,000 characters on the microblogging platform. In 2017, when Twitter was under its former CEO and founder Jack Dorsey, the site increased its character counts from 140 characters to 280 characters. Elon Musk formally took over the site in October 2022, following the conclusion of a $44 billion deal. Since then, the company has introduced numerous policy changes.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb," tweeted Musk on Sunday. Amid the impulsive policy changes, the social media networking site is facing major backlash due to its controversial decisions in the past few months. The company has also piled up several lawsuits over mass layoffs and failure of paying rent for its San Francisco headquarters.