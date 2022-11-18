Elon Musk Says 'you’re Our Only Hope' As He Shares Cryptic Emoji After Mass Resignations

Twitter CEO Elon Musk appears to be keeping a calm demeanor despite the mass resignations of employees at the company following his ultimatum. As the reports about the exits surface, social media users flooded Twitter with memes.

Undeterred by the exits and more than ready to change Twitter's landscape, Musk shared a cryptic emoji of the pirate flag. While it is unclear what it means, some users speculated that the CEO is calling himself a pirate king, while others assumed that he is hinting at the end of conventional Twitter and the beginning of “hardcore” Twitter 2.0.

He also shared a popular image of a man throwing a peace sign while kneeling next to a tombstone. The Twitter boss hid the man’s face and the headstone with the company’s logo, possibly hinting that Twitter is bidding adieu to its former self, as well as old employees, and is looking forward to a major revamp.

A look at Musk's latest tweets

Continuing his posting spree, Musk shared another image and made a reference to a pair of pranksters who recently went viral for posing as sacked Twitter employees, with one of them identifying himself as “Ligma Johnson.” The textual image shared by Musk read: “Help us Ligma Johnson you’re our only hope.” The duo recently met Musk, who shared a picture with them earlier on Wednesday and quipped: “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!”

Musk also tweeted on Friday that Twitter “hit another all-time high” in usage, adding “let that sink in.” The brief tweets by the CEO come as 'Goodbye' and 'RIP Twitter' trends on the platform, after a raft of employees at Twitter resigned due to an ultimatum in which Musk told employees to provide their signatures by Thursday if they wish to work long hours and become a "part of the new Twitter.” "Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” the CEO wrote in an email addressed to employees.