Elon Musk Scraps Twitter’s Work From Home Policy, Staff Ordered To Return To Office

Days after firing about 3,700 employees, Elon Musk ordered the staff to return to office scrapping the work-from-home policy which the social media giant Twitter used to offer. In a letter obtained by The Guardian, Elon Musk wrote to the staff, that “its road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed”.

The Tesla CEO further iterated that the work-from-home facility will no longer be allowed, except in special circumstances. The mail reads, “Remote work is no longer allowed unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exception lists to me for review and approval.”

Last week Musk fired almost 50% of the workforce from the company after completing his $44 billion acquisition. The company is also facing backlash from netizens for its decision of charging $8 to get a blue tick of verification. Explaining the reasons for such moves, Musk asserted that the changes will add a new stream of revenue since Twitter is facing a “massive drop in revenue” after many advertisers paused their spending in the company.

Musk pleaded with advertisers to stay on Twitter

After big brands like General Motors, United Airlines, General Mills, etc have paused buying ads on Twitter, Musk pleaded with advertisers like Adidas, Chevron, Kate Spade, etc to stay on Twitter in an hour-long meeting which took place on Wednesday.

Speaking on the matter, Musk said, “I understand if people want to give it a minute and see how things are evolving,” adding, “the best way to see how things are evolving is just to use Twitter. And see how your experience has changed. Is it better? Is it worse?”

The working conditions of Twitter employees have been a matter of discussion for a very long time. While CNBC reported that some managers have told staff to work “12-hour shifts”, The New York Times reported that many managers have slept in the office on Friday and Saturday nights. A picture of one such manager went viral recently.

On November 2, an image of Esther Crawford sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Twitter Headquarters went viral. Commenting on the picture, she tweeted, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”