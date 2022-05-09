Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze With Cryptic 'death' Tweet, Netizens Argue Over Consequences

Calling for speculations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet triggered a wave of reactions while many internet users have attempted to comprehend the cryptic post on Twitter. This holds relevance as Musk shared a mysterious tweet saying, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing ya", a week after he announced his ownership of the tech giant Twitter at a buyout of USD 44 billion.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

While the rationale of the tweet remains obscure, it may be noted that shortly prior to sharing the mysterious tweet, Musk shared an unknown-sourced post that appears to be communication which claimed that the billionaire was involved in “supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool”.

Netizens react to Elon Musk's 'death' tweet

The intention, humour, taunt or sarcasm in Musk's tweet cannot be comprehended accurately but the internet was quick to react to the confusion, while few even looked down upon a billionaire fearing for his life. Few netizen's reactions can be perused as follows:

Adar Poonawalla urges Elon Musk to invest in India

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) reached out to Tesla CEO and world's richest person Elon Musk, asking the tech mogul to manufacture Tesla automobiles in India. Poonawalla's plea comes days after Musk's recent acquisition of microblogging major Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla tagged the Tesla boss and suggested he invest in manufacturing high-quality large-scale Tesla cars in India. "Hey Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make", he tweeted.

Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) May 8, 2022

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, so far, has been a notable one since the Tesla CEO unleashed his political neutrality on the microblogging site. Having stated recently that he aims to convert Twitter into a politically-neutral space, and against the ongoing polarisation, Musk implied that all users, irrespective of political alignment, should be allowed to share and express their views freely.

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022