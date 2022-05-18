Tech giant Elon Musk on Wednesday slammed a Twitter executive saying that he was mocking people with Asperger's disease. Identified as Alex Martinez, a lead client partner of Twitter was secretly recorded by an undercover journalist from Project Veritas, where he claimed that Musk "literally special needs ... So I can't even take what you are saying seriously." Martinez further went on to draw parallels between Musk and the animated show Looney Tunes.

Unaware of the pickle he was into, Martinez showed the sting reporter an operative e-mail from Twitter's corporate security saying, "Like they are trying to go on dates with them and record them and then go sell it to New York Times and say: This is what the Twitter employee just said." Quite frank and comfortable with the person seated in front, Martinez further lashed out at the Tesla owner for endorsing free speech on the microblogging platform, saying the advertisers were "freaking out" over the possibility.

Musk hits back at the Twitter employee

The viral video was spotted by the 50-year-old billionaire entrepreneur. In a short and witty tweet, Musk jibed at the work culture at Twitter. "Twitter exec trashing free speech and mocking people with Asperger's," Musk wrote. The video comes as the Twitter board in April welcomed Elon Musk's buyout bid at $44 billion x subject to shareholder approval. The bid currently is "on hold." Musk has inquired about the spam accounts on the microblogging site, which also led to heated banter with incumbent Twitter boss Parag Agrawal earlier this week. Analysts, however, believe that the stalling is due to Musk's idea of lowering the bid price as shares of Twitter fell way below compared to what he purchased them at.

Twitter employee admits company has 'left-wing' leaning

A Twitter employee has reportedly said that the microblogging platform "doesn't believe in free speech". Siru Murugesan, identified as a senior engineer at Twitter admitted to Project Veritas that the social media giant has a strong left-wing leaning and routinely censors right-wing or conservatives. Murugesan described the culture as "commie as f**k." He added that the people working at Twitter also had to change their personal views to adjust to the prevailing atmosphere.

"Twitter doesn't believe in free speech, Elon believes in free speech," Murugesan admitted with a straight face. He added the social media company works "more like a socialist organisation" rather than having a capitalist approach, which Elon Musk follows. "Ideologically, it does not make sense because we are censoring the right and not the left," Murugesan said further exemplifying the situation with quoted conversation.

