Elon Musk 'still Committed To Acquisition' Of Twitter After His 'deal On Hold' Tweet

Shortly after saying that the Twitter deal was 'temporarily on hold', SpaceX founder Elon Musk, on Friday tweeted that he is still "committed to acquisition" of the social networking site. Earlier in the day, Musk had informed that the deal to buy Twitter was 'temporarily on hold' after the social network reported that false or spam accounts comprised less than 5% of its 226 million monetizable daily active users.

Still committed to acquisition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "Still committed to acquisition." Before that, he had tweeted, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users." The tweet depicts the latest speedbump to hit Musk's attempted takeover of the social networking site. At the time of writing this article, Twitter's share price had plunged 19% on the news of the deal put on hold. The company had initially announced a so-called 'poison pill' measure to prevent the takeover, before eventually accepting the buyout in late April.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

'People Wanted Less Drama': Musk

In an apparent jibe at the US President, the Tesla CEO said that POTUS Joe Biden is wrong to think that he was elected to transform the country. He added that people elected Biden over former President Donald Trump because people wanted 'less drama."

Musk said that he prefers a less divisive candidate in the 2024 election than former President Donald Trump. "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024. I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," adding, "Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."

Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week Musk said that Twitter’s decision to ban former US President Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful. Furthermore, the same notion has also been echoed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. In a Tweet following SpaceX CEO's opinion over Trump's ban, Dorsey said, "generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work.”