Elon Musk Suggests Twitter Might Start Imposing Fee For Commercial, Government Users

In yet another massive change floated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for Twitter, the tech mogul stated on Tuesday that the microblogging platform may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users. The billionaire, who recently clinched a $44 billion deal to own Twitter Inc, tweeted that the social media major would continue to remain free for the “casual users”. However, Musk added that there would be a certain amount price that commercial and government users might have to pay.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," Musk tweeted indicating that he might introduce a fee for Twitter.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

It is pertinent to note here that going behind a paywall isn’t an entirely new concept for the microblogging platform as Twitter Blue is a similar concept. Through Twitter Blue, the website’s loyal customers will avail of exclusive access to premium features and app customisation for a small monthly subscription fee. While not accessible in India yet, Twitter Blue is presently available on Twitter for iOS, Android and the web for users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

However, with Twitter Blue still in practice, Musk has hinted that the use of basic features of the platform would also be fee-based for commercial and government users. It is not yet decided what exact changes Musk has in mind once he closes the deal pertaining to the Twitter takeover and then subsequently, makes the website entirely private. The platform is presently engulfed in uncertainty as Musk had previously shared that he wanted to make the social media platform reach beyond the “niche” audience. Now, he has suggested introducing a fee for commercial and government users.

Musk's 53.3% Twitter followers 'fake', reveals audit tool

Meanwhile, in a related development, an online audition tool, which can be accessed by any Twitter user recently disclosed that more than half of the Tesla boss' followers on the microblogging major are fake. Figures from SparkToro estimated that 53.3% of Musk’s followers are “fake” just days after the billionaire proceeded to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. The ‘fake followers’ refer to spam accounts, bots, or inactive accounts that are among the 90.3 million followers of SpaceX CEO.

The figures surfaced at a time when the world’s richest person is currently involved in a takeover bid of the social media platform which, he has already promised to make free of spambots and scam accounts. On April 21, Musk tweeted, “If our Twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying”. Just last week, in one of the largest tech acquisitions in history, Twitter had announced that it had accepted an offer of $44 billion by Musk. The deal is expected to be completed by October.

Image: AP