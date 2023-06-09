Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Apple's $3499 Vision Pro In A Funny Meme On Twitter

Twitter CEO and billionaire Elon Musk took a dig at American tech giant Apple over the newly launched mixed reality headsets called Vision Pro. On Friday, Tesla CEO tweeted a meme and mocked the price of Apple’s visionary VR set. On June 5, the American technology company launched several new gadgets at this year's World Wide Developer Conference. The highlight of the event were Apple’s new virtual reality headsets. With the Vision Pro, Apple aims to blend digital content with the physical world. However, its price has garnered many memes including the one shared by Musk.

In the tweet, Musk shared an image of the Vision Pro which is priced at $3,500 along with a packet of mushrooms. The packet states that the mushroom, “Chemically changes carbon vibration to make contacts with UFO and aliens”. Through the picture, Musk claimed that while Apple is selling augmented reality for just $3,500, the mushrooms can showcase the so-called augmented reality for just $20.

The SpaceX CEO’s dig at Apple’s overpriced product went viral instantly. The tweet has garnered over 30 million views and has garnered around 570,000 likes. “Now we know where the dream to go to Mars originated,” one Twitter user commented on the post. “Elon I'm going to try out the cheap one I'll let you know how it works ty for the suggestion especially since my Quest 2 battery died,” another user exclaimed.

Apple enters the augmented reality market with the new Vision Pro

During his keynote address at the WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed that the launch of the Vision Pro marks a “new era for computing”. “Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing,” said Tim Cook. “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing.

"Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers,” he added.

Apple is not the first mover in augmented reality. Facebook, earlier, seriously dabbled in augmented reality with the 'metaverse'. With the Vision Pro, Apple's attempt will be to expand in the world of augmented reality which features the world's first spatial operating system visionOS. While the product's price point has become a bit of a bone of contention, the tech giant has assured that the innovative device will enable users to stay present and connected.