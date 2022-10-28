From Free Speech To X App, Here's What To Expect Next After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has formally taken over Twitter after concluding a $44 billion acquisition deal and is now the single individual in command of the microblogging platform. The billionaire is now making direct decisions about the way in which things should be done, with a self-declared mandate to ensure that the microblogging platform becomes the ultimate place for free speech and a vague long-term objective to transform it into "X, the everything app", Sky News reported.

Musk further claimed that the development of the "future of civilization" was the true motivation behind the purchase of Twitter, not increased financial gain. Before meeting the deadline for the court-ordered purchase, he fired the social media network's executive and legal staff, according to reports.

Following a prolonged battle surrounding the acquisition of Twitter, there are a few of the most significant and divisive potential changes that might take place.

Elon Musk would permit banned accounts

In order to help Twitter to fulfill its goal of being an unfiltered "common digital town square", the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has stated that he firmly believes that anything that isn't illegal should be permitted to remain available on social media. He has also confirmed that he would permit banned accounts, like the one of former United States president Donald Trump, to reappear, Gazette reported.

Furthermore, as per Sky News report, experts voiced alarm by saying that the "very worst" trolls on the platform may grow as a result of Musk's lax moderation policies, transforming the microblogging platform into a "Wild West" where anything goes.

Referring to this point, Jason Goldman, a member of Twitter's founding team and ex-board member, stated, “Free speech is a tremendously important principle, anyone running an internet platform should start by embracing that principle,” Sky News reported. He added, “The issue is that Elon doesn't really care about that - he wants there to be more voices on the platform that cohere with his particular political views."

Moreover, advertisers are also unlikely to be pleased with the potential of their ads running alongside content that is becoming more and more contentious.

In the days before the acquisition, Musk seems to have realised this for himself, noting that "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences", Gazette reported.

'X, the everything app'

According to the Gazette report, Musk has already expressed his broad support for the concept of an "everything app," which would allow users to access most, if not all, of their preferred internet services and utilities in one location.

Some specialists have brought into question Musk's ability or even desire to actually develop such a service, but nobody has the resources as he does, and his experience with digital payments through PayPal and transportation through Tesla could be used to bring various services together in one location.

However, Sky News reported that uncertainty surrounds whether Twitter will evolve into that or become a component of a broader platform like WeChat in China, which combines well-known services like texting, a market, and public posts similar to those on Twitter.

In addition to this, Twitter is incredibly dependent on advertising; earlier this summer, it partially attributed its bad financial results to a downturn in the sector. Musk proposes creating a premium service that some customers will pay for, such as a new verification marking, as a possible solution, Gazette reported.

In the meantime, according to two people familiar with the situation, Musk fired General Counsel Sean Edgett, CFO Ned Segal, and CEO Parag Agrawal on Thursday night.

