After finding his replacement for Twitter, Elon Musk is taking his CEO duties at Tesla seriously by scrutinising the hiring process of the automotive company and demanding top executives to present a list to him every week. In an internal email sent to "everybody" at Tesla on Monday, Musk said that he "would like to gain a better understanding of our hiring."

“VPs should send me a list of their department hiring requests once a week. Think carefully before sending me a request. No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval," the billionaire sternly warned in the email, according to CNBC.

For one employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the email meant one thing- the billionaire is redirecting his focus back to Tesla after leading Twitter as the CEO for several months. Just last week, he announced that NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino would be taking over the top post so he could prioritise technological and software operations.

Musk zeroes in on Tesla

However, this isn't the first time that Musk has decided to be directly involved in processes such as hiring and budget approvals at Tesla since he became the CEO in 2008. Meanwhile, the manufacturer experienced a significant drop of over 20% in its first-quarter net income from a year earlier.

But as Musk takes the Tesla wheel again, shares of the company increased by 2%, almost exactly after his Twitter CEO announcement. This hinted at the possibility that investors agreed with Musk taking a step back from Twitter. The billionaire's return to Tesla comes as a relief for shareholders, who expressed concerns in a letter in April and said that they were "increasingly concerned with governance and leadership issues at the company."