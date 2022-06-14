Elon Musk To Address Twitter Employees For The First Time In Company-wide Meet On June 16

Elon Musk will engage in a direct conversation with Twitter employees at a virtual all-hands meeting that is to be held on Thursday, June 16, revealed a report by Insider. This will be the first time when Musk will be involved in a company-wide meeting since he announced his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal in April this year. According to Insider, the employees were notified about the meeting in a mail from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on June 13. Agrawal reportedly said that Musk will be taking questions from the employees in the meeting which will be moderated by Twitter's chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland.

What to expect from the meeting?

Agrawal, in his mail, reportedly said that the meeting would “cover topics and questions that have been raised over the past few weeks." If deductions are to be made, the issue of bots and spam accounts on Twitter, reinstating the account of former US President Donald Trump, and Musk's recent threat of backing out from the deal are the most recent topics. In addition to this, speculations around laying off company employees after Musk's $44 billion acquisition are also being made.

It is not clear, however, whether the forthcoming meeting would resolve the issues between the two sides. As for Twitter's market performance, it is trading below $54.20, the amount Musk offered in order to take the micro-blogging site private.

Musk's threat to Twitter

Earlier this month, the billionaire addressed a letter to Twitter threatening to terminate the deal if the company fails to provide details about the exact number of spam accounts and bots. In the letter, Musk's legal team accused Twitter of violating the agreement by holding on to information. "Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter read.

This move of Musk did play out right as Twitter later agreed to provide him with full data of fake accounts. A report by Washington Post said that the social media company agreed to share its full information on spam "bots accounts"-- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation. Until now, the issue of fake accounts run by bots has been one of the major roadblocks why the deal has not been fructified. While Agarwal says that the spam accounts just make 5% of the total, Musk is confident that the number is over 20%.

Image: AP, Unsplash