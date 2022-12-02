Elon Musk To Launch New Twitter Feature That Allow Users To See Total Views On Every Tweet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday raised a issue regarding the microblogging platform. Taking to Twitter, he said that there are several people on the platform who do not tweet, react or interact on the platform.

As Musk observed that Twitter has more lurkers than participants, he has decided to soon launch a view count that will show how many people actually see tweets, just as it is done for videos.

Musk's new announcement

The Twitter CEO has been using the platform to make all his business announcements and has been very interactive with his followers. However, this all began when Musk said in a tweet, "I meet so many people who read Twitter every day, but almost never tweet. If I may beg your indulgence, please add your voice to the public dialogue!"

The tweet by Musk was quoted more than 9000 times, retweeted more than 38000 times, and had more than 4 lakh likes. The post had lot many comments and Musk replied to some of the selected ones. One of the Twitter users commented, "I reply a lot...no one reads my tweets." To which Elon musk replied and announced a launch then and there.

Elon Musk replied to Twitter user Rocket_Medic and wrote, "Have you clicked on your tweet analytics (little bar graph)? Those who read tweets outnumber those who reply/retweet/like tweets by over 1000%." On this, another Twitter user commented that Twitter needs to make it easier for people to engage, "it’s discouraging for people new to Twitter to get 0-2 likes per post. maybe double tap to like tweet like IG?"

Musk further said that Twitter needs to add critical distinctions between likable and non-likable content. Further, this was followed by more comment threads and interactions among the netizens on Twitter.

