Elon Musk on Monday bought the micro-blogging website Twitter, ending days of back and forth between him and the world’s most influential social media platform. The deal which marks one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts of a listed company was inked for US$44 billion and would turn the company private with shares available at a price of US$54.20. Announcing the takeover, Musk vowed to work with the company and users to unlock the company’s potential. His tweet also unleashed a storm on the internet with Twitterati dishing out memes and taking hilarious jibes on the historic deal.

You forgot to update your bio sir pic.twitter.com/rfLytKo4Vk — greg (@greg16676935420) April 25, 2022

ok who made this? lol



my favorite @elonmusk buying twitter meme so far pic.twitter.com/2LnlU2m28j — wsbmod (@wsbmod) April 25, 2022

got my meme ready in case @jack returns to the board when Twitter is private pic.twitter.com/Pakw25vK8v — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 25, 2022

Now buy the ATF and make it into a convenience store — Libertarian Party of Minnesota (@LPofMN) April 25, 2022

Well done mate, now buy Manchester United. — 𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 (@LJxmes) April 25, 2022

pic.twitter.com/RJoesakIW8 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 25, 2022

Twitter Takeover

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter Inc., capping speculations about the future of the microblogging platform. On Monday, the Tesla CEO inked a deal to buy a 100% stake in the company for an estimated US$44 billion. The historic deal marks one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts of a listed company, making Twitter trade as a private company for $54.20 per share.

"Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," read a press release announcing the news. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."

Monday’s deal also capped a saga complete with drama, the threat of a hostile takeover and the adoption of Poison Pill. Musk announced the deal in an online statement wherein he talked about Free Speech, spambots and the potential of the most influential social media platforms in the world. “I want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spambots and authenticating all humans.”

(Image: Grandoldmemes/Twitter/AP)