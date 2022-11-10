Elon Musk Urges Advertisers To Keep Using Twitter Amidst Plans To Revamp Platform: Report

Twitter owner Elon Musk has pleaded with advertisers to keep using the social media platform to run their ads. Musk put forward his case in an hour-long session held on 9 November. CNN reported that, during the session which was attended by representatives of companies like Adidas, Chevron, Kate Spade, Nisan, etc, Musk put forward his case on why advertisers should still have faith in the social media networking platform and keep running ads on Twitter.

Expressing his intention to make Twitter "a force that moves civilization in a positive direction,” Musk said, “I understand if people want to give it a minute and see how things are evolving,” adding that, “the best way to see how things are evolving is just use Twitter. And see how your experience has changed. Is it better? Is it worse?” According to CNN, the session between the advertisers and Musk took place in light of the series of spontaneous decisions the Twitter CEO made to bring changes to the microblogging social media networking site.

Controversies around 'grey check mark' and mass layoffs are a concern

CNN asserted that the probable causes of concern among the advertisers are the backlash Musk’s idea of Twitter Blue is facing along with the recent mass layoffs in the organisation. Another decision that came into play was the launching and un-launching of the grey check marks.

On Wednesday, just hours after the debut of the grey check feature for prominent personalities, Musk decided to un-launch the feature, by exclaiming that he had “killed” the feature. This was followed by a tweet from the new CEO which stated that the company will do lots of "dumb things," Musk tweeted, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."

Last week, the company witnessed a mass layoff, with around 50% of the workforce being fired from the company. Admist all the backlash Musk is receiving for the mass layoffs and charging $8 for the blue tick of verification, Musk tweeted, "Twitter is the worst! But also the best."

Discussing his plans with the advertisers, Musk said, “The next step would be a money market account so you can get an extremely high yield on your balance.” This comes after Twitter submitted the registration paperwork to the US government that reflected its intent to join the payment industry, last week. While talking about his commitment to “Free Speech”, Musk summed up his case by saying, “There’s a giant difference between freedom of speech and freedom of reach,” acknowledging that “free speech” is not absolute.