Elon Musk Warns He'll Terminate Twitter Deal If Bot & Spam Account Details Not Provided

Elon Musk's legal team, in a fresh letter sent to Twitter, has warned of terminating the $44 billion acquisition deal agreed between the two sides in April. The legal notice claimed that the micro-blogging site has "refused to provide the information" on the number of "spam and fake accounts" despite Musk's repeated requests on the same. "Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so," the billionaire's team wrote, as per filings with the US SEC.

Musk reserves the right to terminate the agreement

Earlier last month, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal claimed that the number of spam and fake accounts run by bots on Twitter amount to just 5% of the total. Responding to this, Musk even held a poll on the platform and stated that the number might be ten times higher than just 5%. Apparently, the social media company has still not disclosed the actual amount owing to which Musk's representatives said, "under various terms of the merger agreement, Twitter is required to provide data and information that Mr. Musk requests in connection with the consummation of the transaction".

"If Twitter is confident in its publicized spam estimates, Mr. Musk does not understand the company’s reluctance to allow Mr. Musk to independently evaluate those estimates", the letter further said. "This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement", it further warned.

Notably, this comes after Musk was sued by Twitter investors for his alleged delay in stake disclosure and mishandling of the multi-billion dollar acquisition. As for the issue of bots on the micro-blogging site, Musk had declared that he would make the platform bot free or "die trying" if his Twitter bid succeeds.