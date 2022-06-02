Elon Musk Warns Tesla Employees Working Remotely To Return To Office Or 'get Out'

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed almost the whole planet, organisations have been offering their employees to work remotely or work from home to prevent the spread of the virus among their employees. Even big tech companies have allowed a hybrid working model in which employees are given a choice to either work from the office or at home. However, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, in a purported email to his employee, has warned the staff to either return to the office or "get out". The screengrabs of two purported emails, which are now viral on Twitter, were supposed to be confidential. However, some "unhappy" Tesla employees leaked it on social media.

hey elon a lot of people are talking about this leaked email, any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept? https://t.co/E3qSBVrJIJ — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 1, 2022

In his first email, Musk strictly said working from home or anywhere else is not acceptable and the employees need to return to the office. He directed the employees to work a minimum of 40 hours in the office and added a cautionary message-- "else depart from Tesla". In the second email, Musk directed his employees to come to Tesla's head offices and not some other office of their choice. The SpaceX CEO also stressed that senior staff needed to be more visible than the others. However, neither the world's richest man nor Tesla has confirmed that he sent the memo to his employees. But in a reply to a Twitter follower asking for ​additional comments, Musk wrote, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

UK PM also believes work from home does not suit the productivity of the company

Earlier in May, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also echoed the same and said the "format does not suit the productivity of the company". Johnson said he believes the employees are distracted by coffee and cheese. During the interaction with The Guardian, Johnson appealed to the employees to adhere to the habit of working from offices. The UK PM said that he knew many people would not agree with him but added that he believes employees are more energetic and full of ideas when they are surrounded by their colleagues.

