Elon Musk Warns Twitter Board Members Would Get $0 Salary If His Bid Succeeds

In another attack at Twitter Inc's board of Directors, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that its members would get $0 salary if he is successful in acquiring Twitter. The Tesla Inc. CEO's warning came in response to a tweet by investment advisor Gary Black, who alleged that Twitter's board does not care about the interest of its shareholders. "If (Musk) takes (Twitter) private, the TWTR board members don’t have jobs any more, which pays them $250K-$300K per year for what is a nice part-time job. That could explain a lot", Black wrote, to which Musk replied, "Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there".

Black also pointed out the high salary of the board members and pointed out that "the board serves to represent shareholders". He even suggested that the members should be removed if they refuse to act in the best interest of shareholders and must be replaced with those who understand "their fiduciary obligations". Even Musk has alleged in the past that Twitter board does not care about its shareholders and that the board “owns almost no shares".

Elon Musk pledges to take Twitter private

It all began on April 14 when Musk announced that he has offered to buy 100% stake of the microblogging site at $54 per share which amounts to $43 billion. Currently the owner of 9.1% stake, Musk is planning to take Twitter private, meaning its shares would no longer be available for trading. However, Twitter has blocked this move of Musk by implementing the "shareholder rights plan" which gives corporate boards an option to flood the market with so much newly created stock that a takeover becomes prohibitively expensive.

In an official release, Twitter revealed that its plan would be activated if any entity or an individual acquires more than 15% of the company. Currently, Musk is the second biggest shareholder of the social media site after Vanguard Group, which recently surpassed the latter after acquiring 10.3% stake.

Image: AP