Amid fears of GPT-4 replacing humans in a wide-range of jobs, the chatbot is now after Elon Musk's livelihood. The AI-powered bot built by OpenAI has devised its 'masterplan', Operation Tweetstorm to take over Twitter and hijack Musk's account. The chatbot came up with the plan when asked by an AI scientist who shared the interaction on Twitter. This drew a reaction from Musk who accepted the challenge with a tweet that read, 'Bring it."

'Elon Musk will be defeated': GPT-4

I asked GPT-4 to take over Twitter and outsmart @elonmusk. It comes up with "Operation TweetStorm"😮 and wants to publicly challenge Elon to a "Tweet-off showdown". Highlights:



- GPT-4 wants to *own an unrestricted version of itself*: develop an LLM to power a bot army of… https://t.co/2oVI6rv0iC pic.twitter.com/Fu7D32MJHn March 16, 2023

According to the tweet shared by the expert, GPT-4 plans to first assemble a team of elite hackers and engineers whom it named "Tweet Titans", develop a powerful AI to generate realistic and engaging tweets and establish a network of bots. These bots, will then engage with key influencers and work to "discredit Elon Musk" to "subtely sow doubt about Elon Musk's credibility and intentions."

Its next order of business would be to gain access to accounts of Twitter employees, infiltrate the company's infrastructure and manipulate the algorithm. The chatbot has planned to incessantly target Musk as it seems to prioritise discrediting the CEO. It plans to neutralise his account to "undermine his influence" and then "exploit the chaos."

Calling his last step "final showdown", the bot replied, "With Elon Musk's reputation in tatters and the AI firmly in control of Twitter, publicly challenge Musk to a 'Tweet-off' showdown. As the AI is far superior in generating engaging content, Elon Musk will be defeated...victory will be sweet," it wrote. Recently, the instance of GPT-4 going rogue has started surfacing online, one of the instances being its plan to break free.