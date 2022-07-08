Elon Musk's $44 Billion Deal With Twitter In 'jeopardy' Over Data On Fake Accounts: Report

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal is in jeopardy and his team has even ceased certain discussions with the investors, reported The Washington Post. Musk’s team believes that it will be unable to confirm Twitter’s data about the number of spam bots on its platform. The revelations by the media outlet have further clouded Musk’s proposal of buying Twitter and suggested thatcher might not follow through on the deal.

Citing at least three anonymous sources, The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the deal is “in serious jeopardy”. Musk’s team thinks that the platform will not be able to confirm data on spam accounts on Twitter, which was one of the conditions that Tesla CEO had before proceeding with the acquisition.

The report of the Twitter-Musk deal being in a pickle is the latest update on the months-old saga between the two. The SpaceX founder had caused a global stir after he announced that he would be buying Twitter and proposed a deal on the platform itself. CNET reported, that Adrian Zamora, a spokesperson for Twitter, pointed to a statement the company shared in June, which stated “Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders."

Elon Musk on spam accounts on Twitter

On April 21, Musk tweeted, “If our Twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying”. Earlier this year, in one of the largest tech acquisitions in history, Twitter announced that it had accepted an offer of $44 billion by Musk. The deal was expected to be completed by October. However, it went through a range of twists and turns. The billionaire had even warned that he would suspend the deal with Twitter if the platform failed to provide data on spam and bot accounts.

"Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so," the billionaire's team wrote, as per filings with the US SEC.

Image: AP/Shutterstock