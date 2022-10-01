Elon Musk's Chats With Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Reveal Strong Bond Before Bitter Fallout

Private conversations of Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal show that the duo had a legitimate bond before the friendship turned sour over the $44 billion acquisition deal. The chats have been disclosed in a Delaware court filing two weeks ahead of the five-day-hearing which begins on October 17 and will decide whether Musk should buy the micro-blogging site as he initially intended to.

The following conversations are said to have begun in March this year, predating Musk’s desire to acquire Twitter for $44 billion which he expressed in April.

Conversations between Musk and Agarwal

According to a BBC report, Agrawal first reached out to Musk on March 27 when he texted “Hey Elon– great to be connected directly. Would love to chat,” to which the latter responded by liking a message and the duo interacted in person during a dinner organised on March 31.

In one of his messages, when the relationship between the two was at a high point, Musk wrote, “I love our conversations", when Agrawal said that the dinner was “memorable for multiple reasons” and asked the former to treat him “like an engineer instead of a CEO” for their love for engineering.

According to the filing, Agarwal had said that he was “super excited” after it was announced that the billionaire would be joining the Twitter board. According to AP, Musk had bought huge stakes in the company and was suggesting ideas to make the platform better. "I have a ton of ideas, but lmk if I’m pushing too hard. I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing," Musk's text to Agrawal on April 7 read. This was shortly after Twitter offered him the board seat.

Their relationship started turning sour after the billionaire tweeted "is Twitter dying" on April 9, which was confirmed by Agarwal's announcement two days later that Musk will not be joining the company's board. In Twitter's securities filing on April 14, the company revealed that Musk offered $44 billion to buy the platform outright for $44 billion, an offer which was accepted on April 25. Musk, however, later backed off from the deal citing Twitter's non-compliance in sharing information about bots and spam accounts on the social media site.

After Agarwal questioned Musk on his public criticism of Twitter and called them unhelpful and distracting, the latter responded "What did you get done this week? I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private." The hearing over the deal will be conducted at the Delaware Chancery Court and reports suggest that Musk could be deposed as early as next week to end the deadlock with the micro-blogging site.

