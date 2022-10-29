Elon Musk's Entry At Twitter HQ With A Sink Sparks Questions, Ridicule From Trevor Noah

Elon Musk’s grand entry with a white sink at the Twitter headquarters as the new CEO of the micro-blogging site went viral on the internet as he captioned a video of it as “let that sink in.” While some social media users laughed it off as a pun, others mocked him for the “dad joke.” Popular comedian Trevor Noah decided to go for the latter, and said on The Daily Show: “I know a lot of people think that was corny,” adding, “I think once you have 87 children, you’re allowed to make dad jokes.”

Joking about where Musk had gotten the heavy sink from, the comedian wondered if it was “the one he ripped out of the wall when the judge told him he had to buy Twitter.” He then went on to take a dig at Jeff Bezos, stating that if the Amazon founder had tried to do a similar thing, his overworked employees would’ve assumed that they were “finally getting a restroom.”

Noah, on his show, also talked about Musk assuring advertisers that Twitter, after the acquisition, would not become a “free-for-all hellscape.” He then ridiculed the Twitter CEO for preaching free speech and then simultaneously assuring that the platform is a “safe space” for corporations.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Trevor Noah on Musk's recent statement

“The man has owned Twitter for one minute and already he’s like, ‘Free speech is great, but you know what else is great? Money,’” Noah said. “Honestly, it’s embarrassing. Not even one day of owning Twitter and Elon is already caving in to the advertisers. Folding like a tortilla around a Crunchwrap Supreme filled with carne asada steak, available only at Taco Bell,” he went on to say.

Earlier on October 27, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed that he acquired Twitter in a lengthy open letter to advertisers which was shared on the platform. He then changed his bio to "Chief Twit", and also sacked top executives including former CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

