Elon Musk's Suggestion To Make Users Pay For Verified Badge Slammed By Stephen King

Elon Musk is facing a lot of complaints about Twitter since acquiring the platform, so much so that he has changed his bio to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator". The author Stephen King is one of the latest people to complain about the changes Elon Musk has planned for Twitter. One of the changes is making verified accounts pay $20 a month, to keep their verified badge. Stephen King slammed the idea and said that Twitter should be paying him instead.

He wrote in a tweet "$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron." Elon Musk replied to the tweet by suggesting that he needs money to pay the bills and Twitter can't keep relying on advertisers. Musk wrote, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" Some users poked fun at Elon by suggesting it was odd to see the richest man in the world bargain.

Why is Stephen King adamant on not paying

A user asked Stephen King why he minds paying the $20, pointing out that he can easily afford it. "That's a bit odd. You can well afford it," wrote the user. To which King replied, "It ain't the money, it's the principal of the thing." Another user attempted to ridicule King by writing, "It's always the really wealthy ones that are the cheapest," to which several users replied by pointing out how King has donated his personal wealth to help their local community. "Having grown up in Bangor, I can verify that Mr King certainly isn’t hesitant to put money towards things that matter. A good number of services and institutions in my home town wouldn’t exist without his generosity," wrote one user.

Elon Musk, having paid for Twitter significantly more than its actual market price, now faces the challenge of turning the platform into a revenue generator, something which Twitter has never been. He is also reportedly considering laying off a number of employees to cut down the cost to the company. Musk is currently being helped by Sriram Krishnan, an Andreesen Horowitz partner, to rejig Twitter.