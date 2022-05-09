Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been one of the top newsmakers over the last few weeks. Elon Musk is known to post tweets generating a lot of buzz on Twitter.

In the latest such incident, in the wee hours of May 9, the new Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a cryptic post with his 91 million followers which received huge traction in less than an hour since it was shared. The tweet by the world’s richest man left netizens confused. Some came in support while some of his followers took a jibe at him.

'It's been nice knowin ya': Elon Musk

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk replied to the billionaire's tweet and said, “That is not funny.”

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded soon after his mother’s reply in what seemed like a harmless banter between the two.

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Many of his followers replied to his tweet by showing concern while some took a jibe at him. One of the users Rex Miles responded to Musk’s tweet. He said, “Elon Musk, nothing will happen to you, you have our support and we'll stand by your side no matter what!”

However, another follower said, "Paying your fair share of taxes isn’t the end of the world," said Democrat politician Sema Hernandez.

Dude. Paying your fair share of taxes isn’t the end of the world. — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) May 9, 2022

Almost an hour prior to Elon Musk’s ‘death under mysterious circumstances’ cryptic tweet. Elon Musk shared another post that seems to be a communication from a Russian officer.

The post on Twitter mentioned that Elon Musk is involved in providing communication equipment, and internet terminals of Starlink satellite to the "fascist forces in Ukraine".

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

According to the post, the equipment was delivered by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

"Elon Musk, for this you will be held accountable like an adult, no matter how much you’ll play the fool," the post added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the statement was by the Roscosmos director Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin. Elon Musk shared the post on Twitter and wrote: "The word 'Nazi' doesn't mean what he seems to think it does."

The Russia-Ukraine war started on 24 February 2022 and Elon Musk had earlier confirmed that on request from Kyiv, SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service has been providing affordable access to broadband internet connections.