Elon Musk's Order To Sack Twitter Employees Made Manager Vomit After Firing Spree: Report

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter was quickly followed by mass layoffs at the company. However, before the news of the sacking of nearly 50% of the employees broke out, a manager at the company reportedly vomited. According to an exhaustive article by the New York Times, an engineering manager, who had to fire “hundreds of workers” at Musk’s behest, “vomited into a trash can. Others slept in the office as they worked gruelling schedules to meet Mr. Musk’s orders."

"One engineering manager was approached by Mr. Musk’s advisers — or ‘goons,’ as Twitter employees called them — with a list of hundreds of people he had to let go. He vomited into a trash can near his feet,” the outlet claimed. According to current and former employees of Twitter and internal chats and documents, the repercussions of Musk’s takeover have been “excruciating.” The report further claimed that several Twitter executives also urged the CEO to make sure that the job cuts do not impact people of colour. However, the suggestion was allegedly disregarded by Musk’s team.

No perks at Musk's Twitter?

This comes after Musk reportedly revealed his decision in a meeting to scrap Twitter’s free food and work-from-home policies in a bid to yield more output from employees, thus pulling out the company from the losses it has been incurring on a daily basis. Musk, who attempted to motivate staffers during the meeting, also warned that work weeks could stretch up to 80 hours. He also said in the address that bankruptcy “is not out of the question.”

"It is not feasible to suffer massive losses worth millions or billions," he said to the team, while stating that the only way out is by creating a compelling product. "That has been my experience at SpaceX and Tesla," he said. Informing employees to brace for “difficult times ahead,” Musk further added that "the company needs to bring in more cash than we spend.”

In an email to the team, the new CEO wrote: "Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message.” “Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn. We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription,” the note read.

Image: AP