Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout Deal Could Be Terminated If Not Closed By October 24

Although Twitter has confirmed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire the microblogging platform, there are some hurdles the tech billionaire still needs to overcome. One among them is that the buyout deal has to be completed on or before October 24, failing which the deal could be terminated. The date, however, may be extended for another six months to meet certain closing conditions including, antitrust and foreign investment clearances, the filing stated.

If the billionaire cancels his $44 billion (roughly Rs 3,37,440 crore) cash deal, then he will have to pay a fee of $1 billion (roughly Rs 7,665 crore). Twitter will also have to pay the same termination fee under specified circumstances, the filing said.

On Tuesday, Musk announced that he was willing to pay $54.20 (Rs 4,153.88) per share for 100% of the company in an all-cash offer. Meanwhile, Twitter stated that Musk had secured $25.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,95,440 crore) of debt and margin loan financing and was providing $21 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,975 crore) equity commitment. Notably, after the buyout is complete, Twitter will become a privately held company.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says Tesla CEO needs to comply with EU rules

As Elon Musk proceeds toward adding Twitter to his list of companies that include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has said that Musk would need to abide by European Union (EU) rules.

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market informed the Tesla CEO that the micro-blogging site acquisition will have to follow European Union (EU) content moderation rules. Thierry Breton was quoted by The Financial Times as saying, "We are open to everyone but on our own terms. Elon, we welcome you, but your rules will not apply to us."

Taking to Twitter, Thierry Breton wrote, "Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding. Mr Musk knows this well. He is familiar with European rules on automotives and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act. (sic)"

(Image: AP)