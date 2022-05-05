Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout May Aggravate Platform's Misinformation Problem: Bill Gates

Bill Gates stated on May 4 that it is uncertain whether Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter will result in positive change, and that it could instead make the social media app's problems with disinformation worse. During The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Gates, who recently received a barrage of ridicule on Twitter after it was discovered that he is shorting Tesla's shares, weighed in on the acquisition, said, "He (Elon Musk) actually could make it worse. That’s not his track record – his track record with Tesla and SpaceX is pretty mind-blowing with putting together a great team of engineers and taking the people who worked in those fields in a less bold way and really showing them up."

"I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon. What’s his goal? Where he talks about the openness, how does he feel about something that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or ‘Bill Gates is tracking people’ – is that one of the things he thinks should be spread?", Gates added.

Notably, Musk has promised to change Twitter's present severe content filtering procedures in order to re-emphasise free speech on the network. The Tesla CEO's frequent combative Twitter posts have been cited by critics as proof that he will allow more abusive and damaging information to proliferate. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Gates expressed "surprise" about conspiracy claims about him that proliferated on social media.

The Musk-Gates Squabble

Even as recently as last month, Musk and Gates were at odds. Musk scolded Gates for not closing off a $500 million short position on Tesla, according to a newly unearthed text message conversation between the two tech titans. "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change," Musk told Gates.

Musk later criticised Gates in a tweet in which he compared a photo of the Microsoft co-founder to an emoji of a pregnant person. When asked about the tweets, Gates dismissed them, telling the event's host that they "don't bother" him.

"I don’t think whether one is short or long on Tesla is a statement about your seriousness about climate change. I’m putting billions of dollars into climate change innovation. I applaud Tesla’s role in helping with climate change," Gates said. "And I have nothing but positive things to say about Elon. If he makes Twitter worse, fine, I’ll speak out about that, but I wouldn’t assume that’s what’s going to happen," he added.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)