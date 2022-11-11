Elon Musk's Twitter Reinstates 'official' Badge After ‘verified’ Impersonators Cause Chaos

Twitter has reintroduced the 'official' badge, just a day after Elon Musk said he killed that feature. The 'official' badge it seems is by and large reserved for organisations and brands. "To combat impersonation, we’ve added an “Official” label to some accounts," said a tweet published by Twitter support's official account. On 10th November, when users pointed out this feature to Twitter chief Elon Musk, he seemed unhappy with it and said he has killed the feature. He added that the blue tick verification badge will be the "ultimate equaliser". He, however, has now deleted those tweets.

Musk bought the platform to make it better but Twitter is now facing challenges, such as verified accounts impersonating someone else, which it did not face earlier. People have been impersonating Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Tony Blair, Elon Musk and many more prominent people and organisations. The verified blue ticks these accounts have make them appear more genuine. Meanwhile, Musk is thinking about turning Twitter into a messaging app that can compete with Signal, the encrypted messaging app.

Musk wants Twitter to compete with Signal

The goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

"The goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal," wrote Musk on Twitter. Musk has suggested that he wants Twitter to compete with Tiktok, the short video sharing app as well, and with Youtube, by competing in the longform video sector. As Musk continues to think about how to monetise Twitter, the value of Tesla's shares are falling as some investors are selling off the stock, out of fear that Musk is focussing more on Twitter. It is worth flagging that the value of Tesla's shares remain quite high.

On 10 November, Musk addressed Twitter employees for the 1st time since his acquisition of the platform. The meeting was called with just a 20 minutes' notice. In the meeting, Musk said that work from home is ending and that only some exceptional people will be allowed to work from home, as per reports.

Musk wants Twitter to turn into a payments app

"Let me be crystal clear. If people do not return to the office when they are able to return to the office, they cannot remain at the company. End of story. Basically, if you can show up in an office and you do not show up at the office: resignation accepted. End of story," he said. Musk also spoke about turning Twitter into a payments app. "I think there’s this transformative opportunity in payments. And payments really are just the exchange of information. From an information standpoint, not a huge difference between, say, just sending a direct message and sending a payment. They are basically the same thing. In principle, you can use a direct messaging stack for payments. And so that’s definitely a direction we’re going to go in, enabling people on Twitter to be able to send money anywhere in the world instantly and in real time. We just want to make it as useful as possible." It is worth noting that Musk's first company was X app, which later turned into PayPal, a pioneer app in the payments sector.