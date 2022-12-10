Elon Musk's Two-year-old Son Frolicks Around San Francisco Headquarters With Twitter Badge

For Elon Musk’s two-year-old son X Æ A-12, it seems like a regular day consists of frolicking around the headquarters of his father’s social networking company while sporting a Twitter badge, according to glimpses shared by Musk on Twitter. On Thursday, the Twitter CEO took to his official handle to share pictures of his son, who accompanied him to the Twitter office in San Francisco.

"X in beautiful San Francisco," Musk captioned one image, which features the toddler smiling in front of a heart-shaped art piece. "And with his Twitter badge,” the Twitter CEO captioned another, which displays a close-up of a Twitter badge worn by his son. Reacting to it, one Twitter user quipped, “He should run it,” suggesting that the toddler should head the company. Another user wrote, “@Twitter is a family business? Cool!”

This isn’t the first time that the billionaire has been accompanied by X to the Twitter office since his takeover of the company in October. Last month, a report by The Washington Post claimed that X was present in the meeting room when Musk was discussing the $44 billion acquisition deal with top Twitter executives including former Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth.

X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

Who is X?

X AE A-Xii is the first son of Musk and Canadian singer Grimes, who have been co-parenting him since they parted ways in September 2021. The estranged pair also share a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. Earlier this year, the singer spoke to Vanity Fair about her son.

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she said while talking about her son being the center of public attention. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that,” she said in the interview.