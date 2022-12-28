Last Updated:

Email 'inventor' Shiva Ayyadurai Requests Elon Musk For Twitter CEO Post; Gets Trolled

Elon Musk is receiving huge number of requests for the position of Twitter CEO after he announced to step down as soon as he finds someone new for the job.

The creation of e-mail has always been a subject of debate on whether it was invented by American techie Ray Tomlinson or Indian-origin programmer Shiva Ayyadurai.

While Tomlinson died in 2016 before settling the debate, Ayyadurai continues to stake his claim on the revolutionary e-mail and has now shown interest in heading one of the most influential social media platforms, Twitter.

In his recent tweet, Ayyadurai tagged CEO Elon Musk requesting him to consider his candidacy and to share the process of how to apply for the top post. "I am interested in the CEO position Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply (sic)," Ayyadurai tweeted on December 24. 

In another tweet on December 27, he reiterated creating e-mail at the age of 14 and earning four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). "I believe anyone wanting THIS role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications (sic)," he wrote. 

Shiva Ayyadurai trolled for posing as e-mail inventor

Ayyadurai's announcement of Twitter CEO candidacy and his claims about inventing Twitter divided the internet as many claimed Ray Tomlinson was the original inventor whereas some said otherwise. Universally, Tomlinson is said to have sent the first e-mail to himself in 1971 as part of a program for ARPANET.

Ayyadurai, on the other hand, while at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey worked on an electronic mail system named EMAIL consisting of inbox, outbox, folders, the memo, attachments and other features and rolled it out in 1978. He then received the copyright of the EMAIL software in 1982.

Many Twitter users, however, cancelled him saying he is not the original inventor and trolled him by copying his ways of proposing his candidacy.

Musk is receiving a huge number of requests for the position of Twitter CEO after he announced to step down as soon as he finds someone new for the job. The billionaire is vacating the post after a majority voted in his famous Twitter poll that he should step down.

