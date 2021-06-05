EU, UK Regulators To Investigate Facebook Over Classified Ad Competition

Anti-trust regulators from the UK and the EU on June 4 said they would investigate Facebook over whether its classified advertising service broke fair competition rules. As per AP reports, the EU’s executive commission said that it was looking whether the way Facebook embedded its own classified ad service, Marketplace, into the social network gave it an advantage in reaching customers, in violation of EU competition rules. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, on the other hand, said that it is investigating whether Facebook is abusing its dominant position in the social media or digital advertising markets through its collection and use of ad data.

The British regulators said that it will look into whether the social media company unfairly used the data gained from its advertising and single sign-on option, known as Facebook Login, to benefit its buying and selling platforms, Facebook Marketplace, as well as its online dating service, Facebook Dating. The CMA said that such an advantage can make it harder for competing firms to succeed, including new and smaller businesses, and may reduce customer choice.

EU’s antitrust investigation

The European Commission, on the other hand, said that it was opening a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook breached its rules by using advertising data gathered in particular from advertisers in order to compete with them in markets where Facebook is active such as classified ads. The probe will also seek to determine whether the link between the main Facebook social network and the Facebook marketplace is in breach of EU competition rules.

Meanwhile, the probe is the latest salvo by EU regulators trying to rein in the dominance of big tech companies. It also highlights their longstanding concern that the data these online platforms collect from their customers is used to compete against them. The EU Commission has already shown its willingness to slap huge fines on US tech giants. Google has already been hit with more than $9.7 billion in financial penalties, while EU officials are also investigating Amazon and Apple.

(Image: AP)