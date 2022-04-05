Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Is 'really Happy' As Elon Musk Joins Board Of Directors

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has reacted to Elon Musk’s appointment to the company’s board which transpired earlier today. In a tweet posted following the announcement, Dorsey said that he is 'really happy' with the decision and underscored Musk's concern about the world. "I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team".

I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.



Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022

Jack Dorsey's reaction was in a reply to the micro-blogging site's CEO Parag Agarwal who announced today that Musk is now a member of the board. Revealing that he had multiple conversations with the billionaire in the last few weeks, Agarwal said that the latter would "bring great value to our Board". "He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! (sic)", Agarwal's tweet read. Musk also responded to Agarwal's announcement saying that he is also looking forward to making some significant changes on the micro-blogging site.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Elon Musk becomes the largest Twitter shareholder

The internet went berserk when it was revealed that Musk is now the biggest shareholder in Twitter after he bought 9.2% of the company's stake worth $2.9 billion. The tech mogul now has 7,34,86,938 shares, which is four times what Dorsey owns. The former CEO, who resigned from his post late last year, continues to own 2.3% of Twitter's stake. It is worth noting that Dorsey too is on Twitter's board and will exit after his term expires this year.

Meanwhile, Musk's move of buying out Twitter followed his poll over the site's commitment to free speech, which the majority of the voters believed to be a farce. Interestingly, one of Musk's followers asked if he is thinking of launching his own social media platform where free speech is a priority and there is no place for propaganda, the former said that he is giving "serious thought to it".