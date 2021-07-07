Ex-US President Donald Trump Likely To Sue Twitter, Facebook CEOs Over Ban On His Accounts

Months after his exit from The Oval Office, former USA President Donald Trump is contemplating legal action against CEOs of social media giants Twitter and Facebook over the suspension of his accounts in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riots, as per reports in American media. Trump is likely to announce a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday against Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey. While Twitter had permanently banned his account, Facebook has suspended the former President's account for two years, leaving a possibility of restoration when it is no longer 'deemed a risk to public safety'.

Trump, who is currently spearheading the 'Save America' rally, is scheduled to make an announcement about 'efforts to protect Americans' First Amendment Rights'. As per reports, Trump's legal action against the social media giants will be supported by the America First Policy Institute. Following the sanction on his social media accounts, Trump had launched a Twitter-like micro-blogging site named Gettr to interact with his followers.

Why was Trump banned from Twitter & Facebook?

On January 6, days before President-elect Joe Biden assumed office, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades and breached Capitol Hill, scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors, and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters, and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown.

Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, police stated that five people died including a police officer. Trump, who had egged on supporters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud, was later impeached by the US Congress, but acquitted by the Senate.

Trump Kicks Off 'Save America' Rally In Florida

Before the Fourth of July celebrations, former US President Donald Trump kicked off his much-anticipated ‘Save America’ campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida. The rally, co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, was an all-day event to support Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and celebrate the achievements of his administration.

People had gathered hours before the event. While addressing the crown, Trump reportedly looked back on his record while he was president. He even touted his efforts to improve the economy, secure the border and support the military. Further, without evidence, he continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election and called it a “totally rigged and dishonest election”.