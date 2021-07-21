Ex-WhatsApp Employees Launches HalloApp, Read How It Works

HalloApp is a new instant messaging service developed by ex-WhatsApp executives Neeraj Arora and Michael Donohue. This has been developed as some people may be seeking alternate communication options. This has happened as WhatsApp appears to be losing subscribers as a result of its recent privacy policy changes.

HalloApp aims to compete with WhatsApp

Reportedly, HalloApp aims to provide the security and privacy that "everyone in the world deserves." According to News 18, the network is largely aimed at competing with WhatsApp, which is controlled by Facebook, but it will face fierce competition from Signal and Telegram too, which also guarantee a secure user experience. In addition, HalloApp has a Home section that features postings from phone's contacts, comparable to Instagram's followers-posts. Aside from that, users can participate in one-on-one or group discussions.

Our mission is to build a simple, safe, private place for people to connect and share what matters—with the people who matter most.



Users can download HalloApp from Apple App Store or Google Play

Users can register by going to HalloApp's Apple App Store or Google Play and download the app for free. Users would be needed to submit their mobile number, followed by an OTP, just like WhatsApp and most other messaging systems. To work, the app requires access the contacts on the phone, and it may also request access to the gallery if users are sharing or posting photographs and videos.

There are four tabs, home for posts from contacts, groups for group discussions, chats for individual chats, and settings for settings. The Account part of the Settings menu is one of the most prominent aspects since it offers two options, Export and Delete. Users may export chats from other platforms, however deleting them would start the uninstalling process that most social media companies hide deep within their apps.

Neeraj Arora stated that social media is a 21st-century cigarette in a blog post, adding that HalloApp has "no advertisements. No bots. No likes. No trolls. No followers. No algorithms. No influences. No filters. No 'feed weariness,' and no misinformation spreading like wildfire." HalloApp aims to appeal to individuals who are dissatisfied with the existing state of modern social networking platforms.

Arora and Donohue stated in a Podcast with Christopher Lochhead that the company wants the product to speak for itself. The duo believes that the present method of pre-hyping the product will not work for them, and their goal is for users to like it and recommend it to their friends and family.

