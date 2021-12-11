Facebook Announces Testing Of Live Chat Support System For Users Facing Issues

Social media giant Facebook has been announcing a series of updates lately. While some of the updates are focused on increased women safety on the online platform, others include features to improvise user experience. Now, Facebook is testing a new feature for users who cannot access their account or have been locked out of it due to some reason. The new feature is a Live Chat Support System for English-speaking users of the social media platform in the United States.

In its official blog post, Facebook says while announcing the feature that it has started testing a live chat support system for English-speaking users who have been locked out of their accounts. "As we scale our investment in creators at all stages of their journey - with new creative expression and monetization tools – it’s also important that we’re providing support to creators in troubleshooting issues they face on the platform and in educating them on how to stay safe on Facebook. We’ve begun a small test to provide support through live chat for English-speaking creators in the United States."

How will the Facebook Live Chat Support work?

The feature is currently being tested on users who cannot access their accounts due to suspension, unusual activity, or violation of the Facebook Community Standards. As the user will lose an account, Facebook will show a pop-up that will ask the user to chat. An image shared by Facebook (used as the title image of the post) shows how the pop-up looks like. In it, Facebook says "You can speak with a support agent if you have a problem, need advice or want to give us feedback," along with a 'Chat to us' button in the end. However, as the pop-up also shows, the Facebook Support pop-up will be available for a limited time.

In related news, Facebook Protect is being launched in India. It is a security program for Facebook users that are likely to be the target of bad actors and other threats. It is designed to protect such users from cyberattacks. As a part of the security program, critical Facebook users will be shown a prompt to enable the Facebook Protect option and enable two-factor authentication, which creates another layer of security over the usual passwords.