Facebook-backed Adjudication Panel To Handle 'misinformation Claims' By Australian Govt

Days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described social media as a 'coward palace', a panel backed by social media giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter was formed to counter misinformation claims.

The major development comes after the Australian government threatened the social media platforms with tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Morrison said that social media platforms would be held liable for defamatory comments posted anonymously.

Notably, Facebook has become a battleground for the Australian Prime Minister's government and the US tech giants. Morrison has been facing bully from anonymous commentators.

According to the reports, the tech body, backed by the Australian unit of Facebook, formed a misinformation adjudication panel under Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI). The digital advocate group said that the company has been looking at methods to self-regulate damaging posts.

DIGI Managing Director Sunita Bose in a statement said that the organisation had already accepted a code of conduct against misinformation. "We wanted to further strengthen it with independent oversight from experts, and public accountability."

Canberra passed laws that could imprison social media executives

It is worth mentioning the industry's code of conduct includes matters related to misinformation concerning public health and misinformation related to coronavirus vaccines. However, the experts noted that the tech panel's effect would be "negligible" as it has no options of a penalty and its code of conduct is "optional" for the social media giant.

Notably, earlier this year, Canberra passed laws that forced Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. Australia also challenged the tech companies by creating a law that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream violent images.

The recent controversy that hit Facebook's reputation badly

Recently, Facebook also hit the headlines after one of its company employees turned into a "whistleblower" that hampered the social media reputation globally.

A data scientist, who has since been identified as Frances Haugen - the whistleblower, has revealed how the social media giant prefered its profit over the public good. She said in the "60 Minutes" interview, that the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has always preferred the company's interests over the social evil. The 39-year-old data scientist urged the government to place regulations in order to oversee the organisation's movements.

She alleged the social media giant and its contribution to the deadly invasion of the US Capitol in January this year. According to her, Zuckerberg precipitately turned off shields intended to impede misinformation and rabble-rousing soon after the US Presidential election results declared the victory of Joe Biden. The Facebook whistleblower alleged that the company had dissolved her unit which was working on civic integrity after the Presidential elections last year.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP