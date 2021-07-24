Facebook Cloud Gaming Finally Launched For Apple Users: How To Access These Games?

A number of online streaming services have been trying to expand their universe by introducing gaming for their users. Earlier, Netflix has been open about the potential of bringing in a gaming service for its users, but now, Facebook amongst all is leading the race after launching their Facebook Cloud gaming service. This has certainly got the users of the digital world curious about this feature. They have been trying to find some more information about the new Facebook Cloud gaming service. So here is all the information on the internet about it.

Facebook Cloud gaming service on Apple

This gaming service of Facebook cloud has been launched in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and is soon going to be released for Western and Central Europe by early 2022. A story from The Verge confirmed that the players will only be able to enjoy simple web games like Solitaire and match-threes and stream more graphically intensive titles like racing games. Facebook has also partnered with the popular game developer, Ubisoft to bring in their Assassin's Creed Rebellion as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming. The company had already announced its Cloud gaming service back in October 2020, but the service was restricted for Android users only. A number of speculations and rumours claim that Face was supposedly working on releasing an IOS app for their cloud gaming.

But that does not seem to be the company’s plan. Instead, they will be partnering with Ubisoft and bring in one of their most successful gaming franchises for its users. Already, 1.5 million users have been trying to get their hands on this service provided by the tech giants. Bringing in this game and new features will certainly help them improve their user base without any effort. Currently, they have 25 cloud-streamed games for their users. These games include popular titles like Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch by Atari, Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed, and Dragon Mania Legends and the State of Survival. No other information has been released about this new Facebook feature. Keep an eye on the company’s social media handles for any updates.