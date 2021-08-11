Facebook Dating Service To Get Audio Chat, Match Anywhere And More; Read How It Will Work

Facebook Dating, the tech giant’s dating service is slowly but steadily catching pace and its new features add to this. In a bid to outmatch its competitors, Facebook Dating is now introducing some new features making it ideal for virtual dating. Building on the newly found platform, Facebook’s dating app will now enable audio dates. The company, with its latest feature, looks forward to expand the ‘virtual dating’ scene, which was in demand during the pandemic.

Facebook Dating's audio chat feature

As part of the Facebook Dating app's audio chat feature, users can now send audio chats. Unlike earlier, anyone can start an audio conversation with accounts they match with. Once initiated, the other person receives an invitation and the two accounts will be able to start audio conversations with mutual agreement. The feature further bolsters the company’s aim to make virtual dates equally interesting as a ‘real-world date’. Earlier, dating app Bumble had offered video calls on their app for the same reason.

Facebook Dating's new features

Along with the audio chat feature, Facebook Dating is also introducing 'Match Anywhere'. With the feature, the users will easily be able to match up with people who may be temporarily working or living in different places or frequent visitors of a place. According to Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica, the new feature will look to help people working remotely in different cities. In addition, the company also added a feature called Lucky Pick, which “enables daters to consider other compatible candidates who may be outside their typical preferences", according to Voica.

Facebook Dating service

Facebook Dating is free and does not show any ads like the Facebook homepage, at the same allowing the block feature on the dating app. Competing with existing dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and OkCupid, Facebook Dating allows users to find matches based on their interests, hobbies, and similar events and groups that they follow on Facebook. On October 21, 2020, Facebook announced that it has expanded its dating service to Europe, nearly a year after it launched the service in the US. In an official release, Facebook had said that the expansion was aimed at helping “more people find meaningful relationships through things they have in common.”.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH