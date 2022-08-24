Last Updated:

Facebook Down? Users Report Random Posts And Memes Tagged To Celebrities On Their Feed

Facebook users complained that their feed is being flooded with random posts tagged to celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., and Rihanna.

Harsh Vardhan
Facebook down

Image: Unsplash/Representative


Popular social media site Facebook seems to be facing a glitch as multiple users reported bug issues on the platform. Several users noticed that their feed is being flooded with random posts and memes tagging famous celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise, Rihanna and Deepika Padukone.

This Facebook glitch is channeling the posts which were addressed to these celebrities but are now visible in their feed. Owing to this problem, the users are also unable to see posts and activities of their friends but instead are coming across the pictures tagged on celebrity pages. 

According to DownDetector.com, over 330 complaints about the issue on Facebook were reported by users till 1 pm today. A majority of the complainants (63%) reported facing problems on the app whereas 22% complained about the glitch in their feed and 15% reported a website problem. 

(Image: Downdetector.com)

While Facebook is yet to comment, the problem has triggered a meme fest as users are now trolling the platform with celebrity memes. Initially on Facebook, the users then shifted to Twitter and shared screenshots of their memes to report the issue. 

Facebook glitch triggers meme fest

Taking to Twitter, multiple users posted memes of their feed being flooded by random celebrity posts and some even speculated that Facebook might have been hacked. 

"Who else came to #Twitter to figure out what is happening to Facebook? All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities' pages (sic)", wrote one user on Twitter. 

