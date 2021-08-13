Facebook Employees To Continue Working From Home As Delta Variant Pushes US' COVID Count

With the United States of America reeling under the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, social media giant Facebook has extended work from home for its employees till next year.

According to Facebook's latest announcement, employees would join the United States-based offices from January 2022. The company, in its announcement, promised to render adequate time for employees to join work at its offices. "The employees would be asked to join the offices as per the condition of coronavirus. Our approach is based on 'data', not the 'date'," a Facebook spokesperson said. "We are monitoring the situation wherever our offices are situated. We have engaged various health experts to ensure the safety of our employees," the spokesperson added.

Vaccination will be compulsory

Facebook's decision comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to its employees confirmed the delay in resuming offices. Pichai, in his email, also announced that only fully vaccinated employees would be allowed to work from the company's offices.

In July this year, Lori Goler, Vice President of People at Facebook had issued a similar statement saying that any of the company’s employees working in a US office will need to be vaccinated. He had added that the company will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons.

Facebook is set to cut salaries of employees working remotely

Apart from Facebook, search engine giant, Google made its campuses off-limits to unvaccinated employees and extended its global work-from-home option through October. Google has also reportedly told employees that they may face a pay cut if they choose to continue working from home permanently. A similar model is expected to be followed by several other companies, including Facebook and Twitter.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for the people of the United States of America. According to the new guidelines, people in high-risk areas who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue wearing masks even when they are indoors.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)