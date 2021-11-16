Facebook India Officials To Appear Before Delhi Assembly Panel On Nov 18 Over Delhi Riots

In a major development in connection with the Delhi riots, Facebook India's Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral and Director (Legal) GV Anand Bhushan will appear before Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony on Thursday, November 18.

The Supreme Court on July 9 had held the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee's right to question Facebook India officials as valid. The committee is chaired by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

In an official letter, Facebook India's Public Policy Director stated, "We again thank you for the opportunity to appear before the Committee on Peace and Harmony ("Committee") to provide our views to assist the Committee in its 'aims to recommend preventative and remedial measures concerning issues of governance, social cohesion, unity, brotherhood and peace' and 'to strengthen overall social and economic development' through communal harmony. Facebook shares the Committee's aim to improve harmony among religious communities, linguistic communities, and social groups."

On October 29 , Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' had decided to call upon Facebook India to send a senior representative on "role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages which can fan disharmony and affect peace".

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - as US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures. The Delhi police - which has filed over 111 FIRs, naming 650 people, have been heavily criticised by activists, Opposition leaders pointing out BJP leader Kapil Mishra's inflammatory speech, right before the riots began.

On September 28, the Delhi High Court made big observations on the 2020 Delhi Riots, calling them a 'pre-planned and pre-meditated' conspiracy. While denying the bail application of a man who is accused of killing Head constable Ratan Lal and causing grievous injuries to a police official, Justice Subramonium Prasad delivered strong remarks on the riots which shook Northeast Delhi last year.

