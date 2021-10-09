Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Outage: Platforms Go Down Again For Some Users

Days after Facebook reported the biggest outage in its history, the social media giant and its sister services have faced another disruption. According to DownDetector, Facebook and its services-- Instagram and WhatsApp were down again on October 9 (IST). The peek outage was experienced at around 1 AM this morning. Several users shared complaints that WhatsApp, Messenger, and other Facebook-related products such as Workplace products were not working. On the other hand, Instagram was said to be completely down during this period. However, the outage did not affect all users.

On Saturday, Facebook acknowledged the disruptions, its second in less than a week, and issued a statement saying that it’s "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." As per reports, the company believes that a "configuration change" impacted users globally. Meanwhile, Instagram's services were restored at around 2.33 AM, as per its PR team.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

things have been fixed, and everything should be back to normal now. thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this week 🙃) — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp outage

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion after Facebook’s platforms-- Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Oculus VR services faced a worldwide outage. Users of the social networking platforms received error messages for the most part of the day which in turn, pulled down the stocks of the Silicon Valley firm by nearly 5%.

While the company has not been completely clear as to what caused the 6-hour disruption, Facebook held a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) error on its main page responsible. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht stated that the social media giant had encountered a 'technical glitch' in its border gateway protocol routes, also known as the 'BGP'. If Facebook's DNS records disappeared, apps and web addresses would be unable to locate it, AP decoded. A complex DNS issue such as the one that hit the firm takes up to several hours for all the platforms to work properly on every network. After services were brought back online, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had broken silence about the global outage apologising for the disruptions.