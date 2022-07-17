Facebook Is Testing A Way To Connect Multiple Profiles To Single Account: Report

Facebook, the Meta-owned social media platform is testing a new feature that will allow users to create multiple profiles from a single account. As the feature arrives, it will enable users to create different profiles for connecting with different circles on the platform. For instance, users can create different profiles to connect with their friends, family members, and with their colleagues. At the moment, very few users are a part of the test.

Facebook is testing multiple profiles feature

As per a report by TechCrunch, the main account of a person should contain the real name. However, other profiles created with the same account can have any username (which should be unique and should not contain numbers or special characters) and profile picture. Further, Facebook also has strict policies related to the additional profiles, which state that users cannot misrepresent their identity or impersonate others.

To maintain the safety and security of everyone on the platform, Facebook has developed the additional profiles feature in such a way that if a user receives a violation on an additional profile, it will impact their main account as well. If someone is found in violation of the Facebook policy, the social media platform can either remove the additional profile or remove the main account as well.

It is important to mention that Facebook has been against creating multiple profiles on the platform. However, now it's testing a feature that will allow users to create multiple profiles connected to the same account. This shows that the platform is trying new ways to gather engagement by allowing users to connect and share content with others.

In related news, Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook “actioned” about 17.5 million content pieces across 13 violation categories in India in May, stated the latest monthly report by the social media giant. The content which was subjected to "action" was linked to categories such as bullying and harassment, violent and graphic content, adult nudity and sexual activity, child endangerment, dangerous organisations and individuals, and spam, among others.

Social media giant Facebook took measures against around 17.5 million content pieces between May 1 to 31 this year across multiple categories. Meanwhile, Meta’s picture-sharing platform, Instagram "actioned" nearly 4.1 million content pieces across at least 12 categories during the same month, the report revealed.