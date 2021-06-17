Facebook Launches 'admin Assist' To Help Keep Group Chats Civil

Facebook has launched a bundle of new admin tools including “AI-powered” Participant Approvals and Admin Assist, which will ensure the moderation process by raising 'Conflict Alerts’ in case of contentious group chats. The new admin assist can limit the participation “automatically” by declining incoming posts from people, who either, have not been a member of the group very long, lack profile photos, or enable heated exchanges in the groups. Admin Assist will be available after opt-in and will be listed under s dedicated section called “Admin Assist” that will allow the admin of both Private Groups and Public Groups to set up specific tasks based on a range of criteria.

(Image credit: Facebook)

The new tools will automate the content moderation, preventing spam, promotional content as well as mute or block people who potentially start a problematic conversation. In the weeks ahead, Facebook is set to launch an updated overview dashboard with Admin Home set up. "Admin Home is a simpler, more intuitive destination for all admin tools, settings and features that admins can tailor to their needs,” the social media firm explained in a blog post on June 16.

(Image credit: Facebook)

The new comment moderation will enable group admins to set up their own criteria about what content they want to limit, including both posts and comments. According to Facebook’s statement, admins will now be able to use these automated rules to "maintain positive discussions and resolve conflicts within the group” or restrict contentious or unhealthy conversations in their group.

“Admins can temporarily limit how often specific group members can comment, and control how often comments can be made on certain posts that admins select,” Facebook said, as it attempts to create a healthier interaction online and resolve conflicts, speedily and automatically.

What can you do with the new 'Admin Assist' on Facebook?

Admin Assist works hand in hand with the existing admin tools, such as post approvals and keyword alerts. According to Facebook, with the Admin Assist, one can avoid “manual review” of the unwanted posts and the contentious chats, as such interactions will automatically go to your ‘pending posts for review’. The admin can then either review and undo actions in Activity Log. Basically, facebook’s new Admin Assist allows the admins to set up “content controls” by default to keep their groups “safe”. Here’s what the tool does: